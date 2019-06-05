UK needs kitemark system to warn consumers of device security threats, say MPs

British Standards Institution kitemark - tech products need one of these for security, say MPs

The UK should develop a kitemark system for electronic devices and websites to warn consumers of their security risks, MPs have suggested.

According to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Britain is "vulnerable to attack from hostile countries, criminal gangs and individuals".

While the government is beginning to make some progress towards meeting the outcomes of the current National Cyber Security Strategy, the Committee warned that a weak evidence base and the lack of a business case for the programme "make it difficult for the Department to assess whether it will meet all its objectives by 2021".

In particular, as digital technology and online services continue to evolve, the Committee said it is concerned that "consumers do not know how safe the websites or internet-enabled products they use are" and said "there is clearly more that the government needs to do to make progress in this area".

"It is difficult for consumers to know whether the internet-enabled devices they buy or the companies they give their details to online are holding their information securely," said the committee.

"For example, a trusted brand like British Airways was hacked in 2018, and the personal data of 380,000 customers was stolen.

"There is currently no ‘traffic light' or ‘kitemark' system to inform consumer choice on how cyber secure the products they buy are, unlike recognised standards in other areas - such as food safety."

It said the government should outline how it intends to influence the different sectors in the economy - for example, retail - to provide consumers with information on their cyber resilience.

The MPs added: "As part of this it should outline how they intend to measure success in protecting consumers. This should also form part of its approach to cyber security after 2021."

Committee chair Meg Hillier MP said: "With its world-leading digital economy, the UK is more vulnerable than ever before to cyber-attacks. As the likelihood of these attacks continues to grow, the UK needs to protect itself against the risks created by more and more services going online.

"We welcome the National Cyber Security Strategy but are concerned that the Programme designed to deliver it is insufficient.

"As it currently stands, the Strategy is not supported by the robust evidence the Department needs to make informed decisions and accurately measure progress. On top of this, neither the Strategy or the Programme were grounded in business cases - despite being allocated £1.9bn funding."

She added: "In the interest of national security, the Cabinet Office need to take a long-term approach to protecting against the risk of cyber-attacks: future plans should be based on strong evidence, business cases should be rigorously-costed to ensure value for money, and strategic outcomes and objectives should be clearly defined."

