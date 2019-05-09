Zavvi accidentally emails customer database telling them they’ve all won tickets to the Champions League final

Zavvi, the online entertainment ecommerce site, accidentally emailed its entire customer database today to tell them that they had won tickets to the Champions League final in June.

The email was intended for one lucky competition winner, but a fat-fingered member of staff accidentally sent the email to everyone on the company's customer database - even people who had not bought anything on the Zavvi website or used a Mastercard credit card for their purchase, as per the competition rules - causing a stir among several million customers.

Inundated with queries from customers, the company was quick to apologise and assert that just the one winner would be picking up the prize:

"You might have received an email from us this morning congratulating you on winning tickets to The UEFA Champions League Final.

"Unfortunately, this email was sent in error and we are very sorry.

"There is only one official winner who has been contacted separately. Please keep an eye on your inbox for further updates."

However, the company hasn't provided details about how the error happened.

We are very sorry to all those who received our competition email in error today, please find an update here: https://t.co/nqbANMj35K — zavvi (@zavvi) May 9, 2019

The Zavvi website is all that remains of the old Virgin Megastores chain. Formed via a management buyout in September 2007, it went into administration in December 2008.

The Zavvi brand name was acquired in March 2009 by The Hut Group, a £736 million revenue holding company whose online brand names include I Want One of Those, Preloved, Mankind Direct and Language Connect.

