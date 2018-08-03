Top 10 best RPGs of all time

Before we begin, we should note that any list, like any top ten feature, is subjective.

We haven't played every RPG ever to have been launched. However, we think we've played significantly more than most.

So did your favourite make the (level 15, magically enhanced) cut? Read on to find out.

10. Darkest Dungeon

In Darkest Dungeon you recruit companions, and fight your way through numerous dungeons earning xp and loot. Sound familiar? What's different here though is that your party doesn't just suffer physical trauma from their battles, but emotional and mental trauma too.

Over time your characters will suffer increasing levels of stress, resulting in mental breaks and enduring negative characteristics as a result. Some of these can be cured back in the central town where the characters live, but eventually you'll have multiple negative traits across your favourite characters, and you'll only have the time and resources to cure some of them.

Released on Steam in January 2016, it received much critical praise, with a sore of 84 out of 100 on Metacritic. By December 2017 it had sold over two million copies worldwide, across all platforms.