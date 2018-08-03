Top 10 best RPGs of all time
Computing lists the best role-playing games of all time. Did your favourite make the cut?
Before we begin, we should note that any list, like any top ten feature, is subjective.
We haven't played every RPG ever to have been launched. However, we think we've played significantly more than most.
So did your favourite make the (level 15, magically enhanced) cut? Read on to find out.
Or, if RPGs aren't entirely your thing, and you're more interested in the classics of the ZX Spectrum, you might prefer to check this out.
Amiga games more your bag? We've got you covered.
10. Darkest Dungeon
In Darkest Dungeon you recruit companions, and fight your way through numerous dungeons earning xp and loot. Sound familiar? What's different here though is that your party doesn't just suffer physical trauma from their battles, but emotional and mental trauma too.
Over time your characters will suffer increasing levels of stress, resulting in mental breaks and enduring negative characteristics as a result. Some of these can be cured back in the central town where the characters live, but eventually you'll have multiple negative traits across your favourite characters, and you'll only have the time and resources to cure some of them.
Released on Steam in January 2016, it received much critical praise, with a sore of 84 out of 100 on Metacritic. By December 2017 it had sold over two million copies worldwide, across all platforms.
More news
ARM confirms 'biggest ever' deal to acquire analytics specialist Treasure Data
Treasure Data's technology will be integrated with June acquisition Stream and ARM's own Mbed cloud to create end-to-end IoT management platform
Symantec to cut more than 1,000 jobs following fall in enterprise security sales
Symantec's enterprise sales fell by 14 per cent in the first quarter due to longer sales cycles, according to CEO Greg Clark
Top 10 best RPGs of all time
Computing lists the best role-playing games of all time. Did your favourite make the cut?
Three Fin7 hackers arrested and facing charges of felony and ID theft
The men belong to the Fin7 group, which has been linked to attacks on companies and individuals