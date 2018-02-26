IBM builds on software-defined offering as data use expands

More and more work is being done in the cloud

IBM has updated its portfolio of software-defined storage (SDS), data protection and storage systems solutions, due to the exponential growth in data and its use in business.

As data use grows, firms are updating their IT infrastructure with modern architectures like multi-cloud, and AI applications. IBM describes its new solutions as ‘the foundation for multi-cloud and cognitive/AI applications and workloads'.

Ed Walsh, general manager for IBM Storage and Software-Defined Infrastructure, said: "As data has become the driving force behind successful companies, clients derive business value using analytics and AI technologies on a multi-cloud infrastructure that is flexible and agile.

"Software-defined storage, modern data protection and all-flash arrays are critical solutions for this journey. With this launch, we are extending their reach to transform on-premises infrastructure to meet these new business imperatives."

Some examples of IBM's most recent developments include:

IBM Spectrum NAS - delivers ‘enterprise capabilities' and SDS simplicity with cost benefits for common file workloads, including support for Microsoft environments;

IBM Spectrum Protect Plus - automates data protection and provisioning for VMware in IBM Cloud; and

IBM Hyper-Scale Mobility - enables migration from XIV Gen3 systems to all-flash IBM FlashSystem A9000/R without application and workload disruption.

"With advances in artificial intelligence, businesses are able to leverage data more effectively than ever to become both more efficient and more effective," said Scott Sinclair, ESG senior analyst.

"As data becomes more closely tied to business success, the importance of an optimised storage infrastructure increases significantly. Software-defined storage technology, such as IBM's Spectrum Storage...plays a pivotal role in delivering the requisite infrastructure flexibility that can enable IT to keep pace with the business's demand for data."