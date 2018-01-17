Investec and Incisive support Pedal the Pond initiative to raise young people's mental health awareness

Investec Asset Management has teamed up with Incisive Media to sponsor four young men crossing the Atlantic in a pedalo, with the aim of raising awareness and funds for young person's mental health charity the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust and hopefully break a number of world records along the way.

Motivated by a desire to get people talking about mental health issues, the Pedal the Pond team is made up of Paddy Johnson, Hec Turner, Henry Quinlan and Max Mossman.

They set off from Gran Canaria on 7 January to tackle the 3,000 mile route to Nelson's Dockyard English Harbour in Antigua by pedal power alone, with the aim of completing the journey in 30 to 50 days.

They hope to create world records for the fastest pedalo, first four man pedalo, youngest pedaloers, first pedal powered crossing on this route and potentially the fastest man-powered crossing of the Atlantic.

As well as the gruelling route, they will also have to contend with sleep deprivation, salt sores, sunburn, blisters, dehydration, rationed food, cramped, wet conditions and 50ft waves for over 35 consecutive days and nights.

They are aiming to raise £200,000 for the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, and having only just set off, they have already raised £155,353.

The charity was set up in memory of Charlie, who took his own life aged 28, by his parents to help educate people on the signs of depression, providing expert advice and help to sufferers and to contribute towards the removal of the mental health stigma that exists in society.

The Pedal the Pond team said: "The principle aim of the expedition is to get our cause into the public eye to encourage young people to take a pragmatic stance against mental illness. The idea is so maverick in nature that we hope it will generate public interest in both what we are doing and our charity - The Charlie Waller Memorial Trust.

"We are four young men in the demographic that statistics show are the most affected by suicide. We hope that by talking about mental health in the public sphere we will encourage more people to get talking as well as educating themselves and others on the issue.

"We want to use our position alongside the charity to help educate people on the signs of depression, which could help save lives."

David Aird, Investec's managing director UK client group, said: "It was an easy decision to get behind Pedal The Pond. We were incredibly impressed with the drive, determination and bravery of Paddy, Hec, Henry and Max.

"Their chosen charity is focused on equipping young people to look after their mental wellbeing, helping people to recognise the signs of depression in themselves and ensuring expert help is available when they need it. It's a cause that we are totally behind."

Tim Weller, chairman of Incisive Media, added: "We are very pleased to be able to support these young men who are well known to me. What they are doing to raise awareness of mental health and erase the stigma attached to it is quite extraordinary.

"We wish them well and are delighted to support them."

To donate to the Pedal the Pond cause click here.

You can also send the team a motivational song, which will be live streamed to the pedalo, by clicking here to make a donation.

To follow their journey on Twitter or Instagram, search for @PedalthePond.