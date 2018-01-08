Reporter who revealed that India's biometric identity database was busted to facing police investigation

A journalist who revealed that information about more than one billion Indians in a government identity database could be bought online for less than £6 is facing criminal action.

Rachna Khaira's name has been included in a complaint from the country's government, according to The Guardian, but journalists and newspaper organisations have slammed this saying it is "unfair, unjustified and a direct attack on the freedom of the press".

Writing for the Chandigarh-based Tribune newspaper, the reporter claimed that access to a database of the records of almost every Indian citizen cost just 500 rupees (£5.82) purchased on the black market - and demonstrated the claim by doing so.

The Unique Identification Authority of India is responsible for collecting and administering this information. In the report, the organisation was slammed for its security practices.

The complaint alleges that she cheated and committed forgery

However, the government organisation claims that it only collects information that covers "mere demographic" information rather than retina and fingerprint scans. Biometric data forms an important part of the Aadhaar database.

Over the weekend, the deputy director of the organisation contacted the police about the report and named Khair as a potential suspect. The complaint alleges that she cheated and committed forgery.

A plethora of other people have also been named in the complaint, including those who have actually been flogging database access. Police officials will now need to conduct an investigation to explore if criminal charges should be brought forward.

While press freedom advocates have criticised the UIDAI, the organisation has issued a statement denying that it is "shooting the messenger". Instead, it claims that it is acting responsibly by naming all the parties involved in the case.

"It does not mean that all those who are named in the report are necessarily guilty or being targeted," claimed the organisation.

The Broadcast Editors Association issued a statement saying: "Such [cases] against journalists exposing systemic flaws is a spiteful kick in the teeth of Indian democracy and the right to free speech and expression."

Sting operations by journalists aren't illegal in the country, and the Editors Guild of India said the government organisation is "clearly meant to browbeat a journalist whose investigation on the matter was of great public interest".