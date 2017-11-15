Computing

UK IT Industry Awards 2017 - all the winners on the night

The UK IT Industry Awards went off with a bang, and here are all the individuals and organisations who won big on the night

Next year, it could be you...
The UK IT Industry Awards 2017 were a huge success, with thousands of IT professionals celebrating the very best of the industry.

With a wide variety of organisations present from every sector, the glittering event lived up to its billing as the number one event in UK IT.

Opening the evening, Computing's editorial director Stuart Sumner remarked on the high quality of entries across the board.

"The levels of talent and innovation that we have seen in the many wonderful entries to these awards was a genuine thrill this year, and I know I can speak for all the judges in saying that it was a real pleasure judging these awards," said Sumner. "Between us we have seen hundreds of incredible projects, teams and individuals, and as ever, the hardest part has been to choose a winner in each category from so many deserving entries," he added.

Co-hosting was Paul Fletcher, group chief executive officer of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

"Sitting in on the judging panel you can't help but be impressed by, not only the range and breadth of the shortlisted entries, but also, as ever, by their excellence," said Fletcher. "The entries covered every type of IT challenge, and the presentations that were given evidenced that here in the room we do indeed have a collection of amazing people, working to deliver amazing projects for great organisations, that collectively help deliver solutions for society," he stated.

The winners are listed in full below. Congratulations to every one of them, and to all who entered.

 

Organisational Excellence

Best Place to work in IT
RockIT

Highly Commended - AO.com

 

IT Project Team of the Year
HMRC

Highly Commended - SGN

 

IT Team of the Year
AO.com

Highly Commended - Lloyds Banking Group

 

Services Company of the Year
Real Assist

Highly Commended - Zen

 

Small Supplier or VAR of the Year
Maximise IT

Highly Commeneded - Cisilion

 

IT Vendor of the Year
Kainos

Highly Commended - Amazon Web Services

 

 

Project Excellence

Best Internet of Things Project of the Year
BT

Highly Commended - IMS Evolve

 

Best Not for Profit IT Project
Lifetime Learning

HMRC - Columbus

 

Best use of Cloud Services
Home Office - Immigration Technology Cloud Transformation

Highly Commended - SGN - Totally Cloud Totally Transformed

 

Big Data / Analytics Project of the Year
The Improvement Service - Data Hub

Highly Commended - Financial Conduct Authority, SMARTS Order Book

 

Cybersecurity Project of the Year
SGN

Highly Commended - University of Derby, Project HORUS

 

Digital Project of the Year
Fat Media - YOTEL website

Highly Commended - Equal Experts/Informa, Informa Agri Business Intelligence

 

Workplace Transformation of the Year
Heathrow Airport - Digital Workplace Programme

Highly Commended - Co-op Funeralcare / Equal Experts

 

Technology Excellence

Business IT Innovation of the Year
Gatwick Airport - The Airport Community App

Highly Commended - Maximise IT Solutions - SmartFlow Intelligent Automation Solution

 

Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year
Natterbox

Highly Commended - Ascertia

 

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
Romonet

Highly Commended - Sudlows - A:List

 

Mobile App of the Year
risual - Saving lives through digital innovation

Highly Commended - DOGFI.SH MOBILE - Change4Life

 

Security Innovation of the Year
Glasswal Solutions

Highly Commended - Egress Software Technologies

 

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
BigHand

Highly Commended - iStorage

 

 

Personal Excellence

Business Analyst of the Year
Stefan Witkowski, Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Highly Commended - Drew Dadds, Financial Conduct Authority

  

IT Apprentice of the Year
Mike Murray, HMRC

Highly Commended - James Dermody, Royal Air Force Museum

 

IT Manager of the Year
Jo Connew, HMRC

Highly Commended - Lucie Ryan, Vodafone

 

IT Service and Support Professional of the Year
Sarah Ford, Barclays Bank

Highly Commended - Natalie Trindle, Wipro

 

Young IT Professional of the Year
Giulio Bontadini, Procter & Gamble

Highly Commended - Damon Neale, Mediate Solutions

 

CIO of the Year
Tom Meade, Registers of Scotland

Highly Commended - Dave Roberts, Radius Payment Solutions

 

