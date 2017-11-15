UK IT Industry Awards 2017 - all the winners on the night
The UK IT Industry Awards went off with a bang, and here are all the individuals and organisations who won big on the night
The UK IT Industry Awards 2017 were a huge success, with thousands of IT professionals celebrating the very best of the industry.
With a wide variety of organisations present from every sector, the glittering event lived up to its billing as the number one event in UK IT.
Opening the evening, Computing's editorial director Stuart Sumner remarked on the high quality of entries across the board.
"The levels of talent and innovation that we have seen in the many wonderful entries to these awards was a genuine thrill this year, and I know I can speak for all the judges in saying that it was a real pleasure judging these awards," said Sumner. "Between us we have seen hundreds of incredible projects, teams and individuals, and as ever, the hardest part has been to choose a winner in each category from so many deserving entries," he added.
Co-hosting was Paul Fletcher, group chief executive officer of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.
"Sitting in on the judging panel you can't help but be impressed by, not only the range and breadth of the shortlisted entries, but also, as ever, by their excellence," said Fletcher. "The entries covered every type of IT challenge, and the presentations that were given evidenced that here in the room we do indeed have a collection of amazing people, working to deliver amazing projects for great organisations, that collectively help deliver solutions for society," he stated.
The winners are listed in full below. Congratulations to every one of them, and to all who entered.
Organisational Excellence
Best Place to work in IT
RockIT
Highly Commended - AO.com
IT Project Team of the Year
HMRC
Highly Commended - SGN
IT Team of the Year
AO.com
Highly Commended - Lloyds Banking Group
Services Company of the Year
Real Assist
Highly Commended - Zen
Small Supplier or VAR of the Year
Maximise IT
Highly Commeneded - Cisilion
IT Vendor of the Year
Kainos
Highly Commended - Amazon Web Services
Project Excellence
Best Internet of Things Project of the Year
BT
Highly Commended - IMS Evolve
Best Not for Profit IT Project
Lifetime Learning
HMRC - Columbus
Best use of Cloud Services
Home Office - Immigration Technology Cloud Transformation
Highly Commended - SGN - Totally Cloud Totally Transformed
Big Data / Analytics Project of the Year
The Improvement Service - Data Hub
Highly Commended - Financial Conduct Authority, SMARTS Order Book
Cybersecurity Project of the Year
SGN
Highly Commended - University of Derby, Project HORUS
Digital Project of the Year
Fat Media - YOTEL website
Highly Commended - Equal Experts/Informa, Informa Agri Business Intelligence
Workplace Transformation of the Year
Heathrow Airport - Digital Workplace Programme
Highly Commended - Co-op Funeralcare / Equal Experts
Technology Excellence
Business IT Innovation of the Year
Gatwick Airport - The Airport Community App
Highly Commended - Maximise IT Solutions - SmartFlow Intelligent Automation Solution
Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year
Natterbox
Highly Commended - Ascertia
Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
Romonet
Highly Commended - Sudlows - A:List
Mobile App of the Year
risual - Saving lives through digital innovation
Highly Commended - DOGFI.SH MOBILE - Change4Life
Security Innovation of the Year
Glasswal Solutions
Highly Commended - Egress Software Technologies
UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
BigHand
Highly Commended - iStorage
Personal Excellence
Business Analyst of the Year
Stefan Witkowski, Financial Services Compensation Scheme
Highly Commended - Drew Dadds, Financial Conduct Authority
IT Apprentice of the Year
Mike Murray, HMRC
Highly Commended - James Dermody, Royal Air Force Museum
IT Manager of the Year
Jo Connew, HMRC
Highly Commended - Lucie Ryan, Vodafone
IT Service and Support Professional of the Year
Sarah Ford, Barclays Bank
Highly Commended - Natalie Trindle, Wipro
Young IT Professional of the Year
Giulio Bontadini, Procter & Gamble
Highly Commended - Damon Neale, Mediate Solutions
CIO of the Year
Tom Meade, Registers of Scotland
Highly Commended - Dave Roberts, Radius Payment Solutions
