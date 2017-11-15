UK IT Industry Awards 2017 - all the winners on the night

Next year, it could be you...

The UK IT Industry Awards 2017 were a huge success, with thousands of IT professionals celebrating the very best of the industry.

With a wide variety of organisations present from every sector, the glittering event lived up to its billing as the number one event in UK IT.

Opening the evening, Computing's editorial director Stuart Sumner remarked on the high quality of entries across the board.

"The levels of talent and innovation that we have seen in the many wonderful entries to these awards was a genuine thrill this year, and I know I can speak for all the judges in saying that it was a real pleasure judging these awards," said Sumner. "Between us we have seen hundreds of incredible projects, teams and individuals, and as ever, the hardest part has been to choose a winner in each category from so many deserving entries," he added.

Co-hosting was Paul Fletcher, group chief executive officer of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

"Sitting in on the judging panel you can't help but be impressed by, not only the range and breadth of the shortlisted entries, but also, as ever, by their excellence," said Fletcher. "The entries covered every type of IT challenge, and the presentations that were given evidenced that here in the room we do indeed have a collection of amazing people, working to deliver amazing projects for great organisations, that collectively help deliver solutions for society," he stated.

The winners are listed in full below. Congratulations to every one of them, and to all who entered.

Organisational Excellence

Best Place to work in IT

RockIT



Highly Commended - AO.com

IT Project Team of the Year

HMRC

Highly Commended - SGN

IT Team of the Year

AO.com

Highly Commended - Lloyds Banking Group

Services Company of the Year

Real Assist



Highly Commended - Zen

Small Supplier or VAR of the Year

Maximise IT

Highly Commeneded - Cisilion

IT Vendor of the Year

Kainos

Highly Commended - Amazon Web Services

Project Excellence

Best Internet of Things Project of the Year

BT

Highly Commended - IMS Evolve

Best Not for Profit IT Project

Lifetime Learning

HMRC - Columbus

Best use of Cloud Services

Home Office - Immigration Technology Cloud Transformation

Highly Commended - SGN - Totally Cloud Totally Transformed

Big Data / Analytics Project of the Year

The Improvement Service - Data Hub

Highly Commended - Financial Conduct Authority, SMARTS Order Book

Cybersecurity Project of the Year

SGN

Highly Commended - University of Derby, Project HORUS

Digital Project of the Year

Fat Media - YOTEL website

Highly Commended - Equal Experts/Informa, Informa Agri Business Intelligence

Workplace Transformation of the Year

Heathrow Airport - Digital Workplace Programme

Highly Commended - Co-op Funeralcare / Equal Experts

Technology Excellence

Business IT Innovation of the Year

Gatwick Airport - The Airport Community App

Highly Commended - Maximise IT Solutions - SmartFlow Intelligent Automation Solution

Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year

Natterbox

Highly Commended - Ascertia

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year

Romonet

Highly Commended - Sudlows - A:List

Mobile App of the Year

risual - Saving lives through digital innovation

Highly Commended - DOGFI.SH MOBILE - Change4Life

Security Innovation of the Year

Glasswal Solutions

Highly Commended - Egress Software Technologies

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award

BigHand

Highly Commended - iStorage

Personal Excellence

Business Analyst of the Year

Stefan Witkowski, Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Highly Commended - Drew Dadds, Financial Conduct Authority

IT Apprentice of the Year

Mike Murray, HMRC

Highly Commended - James Dermody, Royal Air Force Museum

IT Manager of the Year

Jo Connew, HMRC

Highly Commended - Lucie Ryan, Vodafone

IT Service and Support Professional of the Year

Sarah Ford, Barclays Bank

Highly Commended - Natalie Trindle, Wipro

Young IT Professional of the Year

Giulio Bontadini, Procter & Gamble

Highly Commended - Damon Neale, Mediate Solutions

CIO of the Year

Tom Meade, Registers of Scotland

Highly Commended - Dave Roberts, Radius Payment Solutions