New complaints over Google's Pixel 2 XL smartphone

Users of Google's Pixel 2 XL smartphone are complaining, once again, this time that its anti-fingerprint coating is peeling off.

The complaints are the latest in a long string of faults identified by users of Google's flagship £900 smartphone.

They say that not only are they being left with an oily, smudgy screen, but an inconsistent surface texture that's unpleasant to type on and looks weird when held up to the light.

It's not happening for everyone, though, and the level to which it does happen varies dramatically between devices.

For many new buyers, it begs the question "Will this phone last the length of my contract?".

Although Google has offered free extended warranties, there's a growing feeling that you'll end up using it, and if there's one thing you want from an extended warranty it is never having to use it.

With reports across both the Google Product Forums and Reddit, this may not be universal, but it's also far from isolated.

More worryingly, Google's replacement policy seems inconsistent with some people getting their screen fixed, others being told it's just normal wear and tear.

This is just the latest in a long line of problems to affect the handset - and we should emphasise that with one exception they have all been limited to the Pixel 2 XL model, made by LG, not the standard Pixel 2 which was built by Google's new BFFs HTC.

The big problem appears to be the screen, which has been subject to reports of screen burn, usually a sign of a cheap display, a black smear on the screen, usually the sign of a cheap display and a bunch of other issues that are… usually the sign of a cheap display.

A software update has been rolled out in an attempt to fix the hardware, with software. The jury is still out on the results.

There was also the issue of some of the Android handsets going out without Android.