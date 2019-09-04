The Natural History Museum is digitising the skeletons in its closet
How a decades-old mosquito corpse helped to understand the spread of Zika
The Natural History Museum's Collection deserves the capital letter: it supposedly holds more items than any similar museum in the world, excluding the Smithsonian: a staggering 80 million+ items. Even...
South Wales Police's facial recognition ruled lawful
Judicial review brought by Liberty concludes that the current legal framework governing police use of facial recognition is sufficient
Peter Cochrane: Is forgetting essential for learning?
Wouldn't it be great if you could remember everything you ever learnt, saw or heard? Actually, it wouldn't, writes Professor Peter Cochrane
Intel unveils 'Spring Hill' - its first artificial intelligence chip
Facebook has already started using Intel's new 'Spring Hill' AI chip, according to Intel
How Network Rail CIO Aidan Hancock is using data science to speed up your commute
How do you make trains run on time? It turns out you use a mixture of data science, analytics and cloud, according to Hancock