NHS Digital to use Palantir system to extract patient data

NHS England is likely to face a new legal challenge soon, as the Government prepares to harvest patient-identifiable data from hospital systems and share it with controversial US software company Palantir.
NHS England has instructed NHS Digital to collect patient-level identifiable data about admission, inpatient, discharge, and outpatient activities from acute care facilities on a daily basis, for a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders