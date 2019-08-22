FT Women UK chair Angelique Vu on addressing tech's diversity issue
Angelique Vu, software engineer and chair of FT Women UK, speaks about her diversity shock after moving to the tech industry, and the code she's written to uncover unconscious bias
Eight years ago, Angelique Vu was an art director in downtown Sydney. Next month, she'll be speaking at the inaugural Women in Tech Festival, about her work as a software engineer and chairwoman of FT...
