Can data analytics help the NHSBSA save £1 billion a year?
The Department of Health has given the NHSBSA an ambitious goal; but data scientist Abi Haigh is optimistic
Some challenges are common to all businesses that have been through the merger process. Integrating disparate systems, many of which have grown organically - but not rationally - over time, is one of the...
More news
Can data analytics help the NHSBSA save £1 billion a year?
The Department of Health has given the NHSBSA an ambitious goal; but data scientist Abi Haigh is optimistic
Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma claims that concerns over AI eliminating jobs are "empty worries"
AI will never possess human wisdom, says Ma, but it may mean three or four-day working weeks
Mac scammers are now masquerading as Apple
High-pressure scams rely on trusted brand names
Western Digital touts world's first microwave-assisted magnetic recording hard-disk drive
WD claims MAMR hard disk drives will enable 40TB capacities by 2025 - if you're still using conventional disk drives by then
Back to Top