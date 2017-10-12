Computing

Can data analytics help the NHSBSA save £1 billion a year?

The Department of Health has given the NHSBSA an ambitious goal; but data scientist Abi Haigh is optimistic

Can data analytics help the NHSBSA save £1 billion a year?
Haigh (right) with NHSBSA CIO Nina Monckton (left) and database administrator Peter Barker at Oracle OpenWorld
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Some challenges are common to all businesses that have been through the merger process. Integrating disparate systems, many of which have grown organically - but not rationally - over time, is one of the...

To continue reading...

More news