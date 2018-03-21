True data scientists don't exist, says EE's head of data and insight
Analysts are either good with data or good at storytelling, but very rarely both says Richard Tate
Richard Tate is head of data and insight at mobile communications company EE. His team includes a lot of technical types including data scientists, analysts and data managers, as might be expected, but...
More news
How to move from a monolithic to a microservices environment
Scott Bybee, cloud architect at Tech Data tells the audience at Computing's DevOps Summit how to architect from a monolithic to a microservices environment, and how to implement a DevOps culture
True data scientists don't exist, says EE's head of data and insight
Analysts are either good with data or good at storytelling, but very rarely both says Richard Tate
AMD is working on patches for Ryzen and Epyc chip vulnerabilities
Chipmaker confirms that patches will be released in the 'coming weeks'
Kaspersky to launch Swiss data centre to tackle US spying concerns
Russian security firm wants to prove its innocence
Back to Top