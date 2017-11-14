Are the aftereffects of a cyberattack as damaging as the initial impact?
60 per cent of firms are more afraid of reputational damage than data loss
A successful cyber attack is one of the most damaging occurrences that a business can go through. Lost files, passwords and security data are only half the story, though: reputational damage is just as...
Investing in cybersecurity could save NHS £15 million annually
Money saved could pay for 400 more healthcare professionals
British AI chip start-up raises another $50 million in funding
Bristol-based start-up almost doubles its funding to bring its AI microprocessors to market
Wire wants to replace WhatsApp for business users
And it has plans for the IoT, too
