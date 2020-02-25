Westminster City Council
Bromley Council selects BT to provide computer and data centre services in £9m contract
Bromley Council used the procurement framework agreement set up by the Tri-borough partnership of councils to choose a supplier
Westminster City Council selects Ricoh to aid digital transformation
Council looking to reduce reliance on paper in the planning process
Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea, and Hammersmith councils agree IT shared services deal
Agilisys and BT win five-year IT services contract with three London councils
London boroughs plan united £1.1bn mega-outsourcing framework
Westminster, Hammersmith & Fulham and Kensington & Chelsea the first to pool IT resources under a London-wide framework