Waitrose
Waitrose beats Amazon in UK trial of 'while you're away' deliveries with Yale
Seriously, who wants the delivery guy to have the keys to their front door?
Paul Coby: John Lewis Partnership investing in new merchandising, order management systems, and web front-ends
Invest in automated warehouses and logistics, but make the most of legacy ERP systems rather than junking them, advises Coby
Amazon acquires Whole Foods Market in $13.7bn deal
Jeff Bezos opens Amazon's purse to make major bricks-and-mortar retail supermarket acquisition
Amazon buys high-end supermarket Whole Foods in $13.7bn deal
Rumoured acquisition of Slack will have to wait
John Lewis CIO Paul Coby promoted to uber-CIO of John Lewis Partnership
Paul Coby to oversee IT of both John Lewis and Waitrose
Waitrose modernises enterprise infrastructure with Google Apps For Work
'We wanted a modern technology that would fit with our brand and our style of working with our customers and our employees,' says IT director Cheryl Millington
Waitrose has launched its own YouTube channel
Supermarket move follows rival launches from Sainsburys and Asda
Waitrose improves warehouse replenishment
New system aimed at better managing promotions and capacity planning
Waitrose to sell John Lewis products online
Retailers partner to rival competition
Waitrose cuts down on IT costs with monitoring software
New system supports performance of the firm's e-commerce operation
Ocado reports its best festive season
Sales skyrocketed in the lead up to Christmas
Waitrose uses mobile printers to cut waste
Devices expected to improve stock efficiency at supermarket chain