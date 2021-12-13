travel

Predicting disruption: What Amadeus' move to Azure could mean for travellers

Cloud and Infrastructure

The travel software giant is vacating its data centres to make the most of AI and Microsoft's business footprint

clock 13 December 2021 • 4 min read

Law

BA's vaccine passports: the legal implications

Why do we need vaccine passports?

clock 29 March 2021 • 4 min read

Privacy

The pitfalls and opportunities of a digital health passport

Political, social and privacy concerns stand in the way of what, on the face of it, seems like a quick and easy solution to fixing the global economy

clock 04 March 2021 • 6 min read

Big Data and Analytics

Machine learning meets diversity at Booking.com, an interview with chairwoman Gillian Tans

'We don't have a very diverse set of people working in AI and I think that's worrying and needs to be addressed'

clock 19 November 2019 • 6 min read

Strategy

What the exponential growth of big data will mean for travel technology in 2019

From artificial intelligence to augmented reality, big data will be behind some of the most important innovations in tomorrow's technology. Trainline's Director of Data Science explores the biggest trends in travel technology for 2019, and how travellers...

clock 30 November 2018 • 4 min read
