BA's vaccine passports: the legal implications

Why do we need vaccine passports?

Aman Johal is a lawyer and director at Your Lawyers﻿
Aman Johal is a lawyer and director at Your Lawyers﻿
  • Aman Johal
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The 11th of March marked one year since the WHO declared the Covid-19 outbreak to be a pandemic. Since then, international travel has been deemed one of the primary contributors to the global spread of...

To continue reading...

More on Law