Tim Berners-Lee
Tim Berners-Lee launches 'Contract for the Web' to govern internet giants and governments
Google, Facebook and others sign-up to Berners-Lee's 'global plan of action to make our online world safe and empowering for everyone'
Sir Tim Berners-Lee's Inrupt start-up secures £5m investment to help protect users' data online
The idea behind Berners-Lee's Inrupt is to flip the rules of who controls data on the web
Solid's Ruben Verborgh: 'We need competition based on quality of service not on data harvesting'
Solid developer and inrupt advisor on progress with Berners-Lee's vision of re-decentralising the web.
Tim Berners-Lee proposes breaking up tech giants
Companies like Facebook and Amazon are too dominant and hold too much power, says the father of the World Wide Web
Berners-Lee launches startup to commercialise his Solid decentralised web project
New startup to drive adoption of decentralised web project aimed at passing control from tech giants to users
Decentralising the web: The key takeaways
The Decentralized Web Summit is over - what's next?
Jimmy Wales, Tim Berners-Lee in warn that EU 'copyright filter' will mean 'automated surveillance'
Proposed EU copyright laws would undermine EU dot-coms, campaigners warn
Despite all the fake news, ODI chief Sir Nigel Shadbolt remains 'resolutely optimistic about the emancipating power of good data'
The UK needs to treat data as infrastructure in the same way as roads and the power grid
Universal Basic Income is a sticking plaster - a real cure for technology-driven disparity is needed
The UBI sidesteps the most important question - who controls the data?
I agree with Sir Tim: the internet is broken
The internet's vulnerability to attack, censorship and manipulation cannot be cured by sticking-plaster solutions, says Nick Lambert
Government to invest £17.3m into robotics, micro-robots and AI research
Imperial College and Manchester University to pioneer research into robotics, micro-robotics and AI
Net neutrality 'bad idea and bad for the industry' says AT&T CEO
Tim Berners-Lee doesn't agree with you, Randall
Snoopers' Charter is a 'security nightmare' that rides roughshod over privacy, warns Sir Tim Berners-Lee
Berners-Lee blasts coach-and-horses driven through security and privacy by government
Sir Tim Berners-Lee looking at ways to wrest control of the web from corporates and governments
Berners-Lee joins others in the fight for a more secure, private and neutral internet
Facebook, Wikipedia and the dark future of zero-rated content
Net neutrality may be upheld by law - but for how long, as "business" comes a-knocking?
Tim Berners-Lee slams Twitter's 'negativity and bullying'; suggests new 'constructive' social networks now required
'We have responsibility to think how to build systems… to produce constructive criticism and harmony' says World Wide Web founder
UK government data collection agencies should report directly to the public, says Sir Tim Berners-Lee
"If you want to take away my privacy, what are you going to actually do?" asks Berners-Lee
Governments and companies will 'wait until we're sleeping' then destroy net neutrality, warns Sir Tim Berners-Lee
Stay ever vigilant, advises the father of the World Wide Web
Inside Tim Berners-Lee's first website on its 25th birthday
The 'World Wide Web' information page is still alive and kicking
European Parliament votes against net neutrality
ISPs allowed to discriminate in favour of 'specialised services' under new EU law
Health care data analytics for all, but at what cost? Teradata CTO Stephen Brobst shares his vision
Give up all your data, keep it all back, or find a compromise? The future's not yet written
From Ada to Zuckerberg: History's most important IT people
Key figures in the development of technology through the ages
How businesses are benefiting from the technology behind CERN's Large Hadron Collider
The internet isn't the only mainstream technology to come out of CERN
Why consumers always lose in 2015′s telecoms market
Plans to force both public-sector organisations and mobile network providers to pool their digital resources are doomed to fail, argues Chris Middleton, founder of Strategist Magazine, explains why