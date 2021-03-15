Tim Berners-Lee calls for universal internet access

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the world wide web, has called upon governments around the world to scale up technology investments to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to a 'meaningful' internet connection.

In a blog post written on the 32nd anniversary of the web, Berners-Lee and Rosemary Leith, his Web Foundation co-founder, voiced concerns over a global "digital divide." They said "far too many" young people have no or limited access to the internet, preventing them from sharing their ideas and talents with others.

"Last year, we marked the web's birthday just one day after the World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 crisis a pandemic," wrote Berners-Lee and Leith.

"In the 12 months since, the web - like so many of us - has been tested like never before. Today, as the web turns 32, it has proven to be a lifeline that allows us to adapt and carry on."

They want governments to make internet access a top priority in the post-Covid era, to ensure global broadband access by the year 2030.

According to the Pew Research Center, broadband access is far from universal even in developed countries. While 79 per cent of Americans living in the surburbs have broadband, the figure falls to 67 per cent in rural areas. The issue is reflected worldwide, with nearly 33 per cent of people aged 15 to 24 having no internet connection at all, according to the International Telecommunication Union.

Moreover, UNICEF claims that just one-third of under-25s worldwde have an internet connection at home. That means nearly 2.2 billion young people lack stable internet access, which people have needed to learn online during the pandemic.

Lee said that recognising internet access as a basic right - similar to electricity in the 20th century - was important, especially in a world increasingly being shaped online.

Providing global broadband access by 2030 would deliver about £6.2 trillion in direct economic benefits, Berners-Lee and Leith wrote, citing a new study by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

The authors also requested tech firms to develop useful and inclusive products for people.

"How products and services are designed helps determine whether or not young people can use them safely and effectively... Tech companies must understand the unique experiences and needs of young people and work with them to co-create products and services that respect their rights."

The duo stressed the need to protect young people from abuse and misinformation on internet, which, they say, could threaten their participation altogether.

"This is especially true for those disproportionately targeted on the basis of their race, religion, sexuality, abilities, and gender."