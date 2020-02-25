threat intelligence
What's new in ransomware and how can businesses stay ahead of the threat?
EclecticIQ's Aleksander Jarosz on minimising the risk of lockdowns, data theft and disruption
New variant of Mirai botnet malware targets enterprise IoT devices
Mirai was responsible for some of the biggest DDoS attacks ever seen
Cyber threat hunting excelling at identification and prevention, says research
Proactively looking for cyber threats is a continuous process 'that should become part of the security team's DNA'
Huawei criticised for potentially compromising UK infrastructure with old third-party software
Huawei is using software that will be unsupported from 2020, in hardware that will be used for years to come
Companies should turn to AI to speed delivery of threat intelligence
Intelligence sharing hasn't improved since 2015 and is being slowed down by the use of manual processes
2017 was a banner year for ransomware, but development is slowing as criminals turn to Trojans
Malwarebytes' State of Malware Report shows how criminals are changing tactics
Cyber crooks are becoming more resourceful, claims CrowdStrike research
Line between nation state attackers and cyber criminals increasingly blurred as it takes organisations 86 days to detect a breach
Continental business leaders trounce UK leaders on cyber risk management
Business leaders in France and Germany are more aware of cyber risks and more likely to take steps to mitigate failures than those in the UK
Almost half of top websites present a risk to visitors, says report
Menlo Security report finds 46 per cent of top sites run outdated software, host malware or have been attacked
Monitoring employee activity should work 'like a heartbeat monitor' argues Forcepoint
But don't forget employee happiness, too
Are the lines between Sim and human blurring?
As more of our identities reside online we need to use intelligence to protect them
The GlaxoSmithKline stolen intellectual property case shows why businesses should be wary of insider threat
Companies can't be too careful when it comes to protecting their data
Irwin Mitchell LLP selects Darktrace for cyber-threat monitoring
Darktrace solution is a "game changer" for us, says law firm's head of IT security, Mark Vivian
Protests or profiteering? Whether it's Anonymous, the Cyber Caliphate or Cyber Berkut, the hack remains the same
Stephen Coty examines some of the means and motives of the burgeoning number of "hacktivists"
Game of Thrones Series 5 leak 'not a traditional hack' says Tripwire
Supply chain security at fault rather than direct breach, reckons analyst
Threat intelligence - the best form of defence?
Major organisations are subject to millions of 'security events' every week, but which ones should be ignored and which investigated? IBM argues that threat intelligence can help