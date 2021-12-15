Securing NHS Trusts: what cyber solutions should be prioritised?

John Leonard
clock • 5 min read
Securing NHS Trusts: what cyber solutions should be prioritised?
Image:

Securing NHS Trusts: what cyber solutions should be prioritised?

Four security vendors give their view on staffing issues, zero trust and threat intelligence

All of England is now covered by one of 42 NHS Integrated Care Systems (ICSs). ICSs are designed to integrate medical and care services across a geographic area in partnership with local authorities and...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Irish health service missed several chances to stop devastating ransomware attack

Another Java Log4j vulnerability discovered

More on Ecommerce

Most areas of financial services have been quick to adapt to the consumerisation of IT - but not motor insurance
Strategy

The final frontier of financial consumerisation

The consumerisation of IT has completely changed almost every element of financial services, bar one: motor insurance. But why - and, more importantly, what kind of service are drivers likely to see when this sector finally follows in the footsteps of...

Callum Rimmer
clock 16 December 2021 • 5 min read
The internet relies on infrastructure from just a few service providers, like AWS, Fastly and Akamai. AWS is one of the largest, so an outage is serious business
Internet

AWS goes down for the second time in two weeks, taking Netflix with it - again

The outage totally shut down internet connectivity in two regions of the USA

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 16 December 2021 • 1 min read
Much of the investment promised in the new Strategy will go to attracting new people to the cyber industry from outside London and the Southeast
Government

UK launches new National Cyber Security Strategy with focus on home-grown tech

The Strategy revolves around expanding the UK's cyber industry and making it self-sustaining

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 15 December 2021 • 4 min read