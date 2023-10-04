skills bootcamp

Skills charity Generation UK launches first social impact report

Careers and Skills

Skills charity Generation UK launches first social impact report

Report shows how the charity’s skills bootcamps are improving the job prospects and life chances of young tech jobseekers, and unlocking opportunity for tech employers and the wider digital economy

clock 04 October 2023 • 26 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read