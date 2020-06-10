Sadiq Khan
London overtakes New York and San Francisco for number of fintech investment deals
But San Francisco still tops the list for total deal value
Metropolitan Police apologises for Friday night hacking incident
US President Donald Trump takes one more swipe at Sadiq Khan
Uber's licence appeal could take years, warns London mayor Sadiq Khan
Uber appeals TfL London licence cancellation
Hearing expected on 11 December
Greater London Authority to hire a senior policy officer for technology
Officer will develop Mayor Sadiq Khan's technology policy
Metropolitan Police STILL using Windows XP on 18,000 PCs and laptops
And only EIGHT have been migrated to Windows 10 as Met Police officers are forced to get to grips with Windows 8.1
London to get its first chief digital officer
Mayor of London Sadiq Kahn to hire CDO to mastermind 'smart city' projects
Superfast broadband, digital skills and tech growth - all the promises from the London mayoral candidates
All the mainstream London mayoral candidates' digital promises