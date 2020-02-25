Robot
'Cutting edge' Russian robot was man in suit
Boris the robot outed as man in rented robot suit
Toyota uses 5G to untether T-HR3 robot
Your Avatar dreams are coming closer to reality
Robocop, but not as you know him: Singapore's has four tyres and a camera
Singapore showed the robot off at the Annual Association of South East Asian Nations conference
Rising industry adoption is lowering prices in the robotics market
Service robot sales almost doubled last year, but value was up by less than half that
Building permits - and protests - stymie opening of robot brothel
Local opposition to the idea of robot sex workers has been strong
Scientists create tiny, caterpillar-like robot that could deliver drugs inside human body
Robot can move inside surfaces within the body to deliver drugs to where they're needed
Flying robot joins astronauts aboard ISS
Open the pod bay doors, CIMON
AI beats dermatologists at identifying skin cancer
Artificial intelligence could save people from unnecessary surgery
Amazon working on robot for early 2019, claims Bloomberg report
Amazon robot would probably be little more than an Amazon Echo on wheels
Credit Suisse employees using Amazon Alexa-like robots to answer basic compliance questions
Swiss bank has deployed 20 robots in a bid to reduce the number of calls to its compliance centre
Government to invest £17.3m into robotics, micro-robots and AI research
Imperial College and Manchester University to pioneer research into robotics, micro-robotics and AI
250,000 public-sector jobs at risk from AI over the next 13 years
Total at risk still only accounts for about 2.5 per cent of all public sector jobs in the UK
Ocado develops robot arm for picking everyday food items
Limes and Apples among items hand can grab and pack
MEPs discuss need for robot rights, and kill switches
Rise of the robots needs care consideration
Government must consider impact of AI and robots on UK workforce
Damning report says government preparedness is 'lacking'
UBS trials artificial intelligence wealth managers
Tools can read facial expressions and uncover clients' unconscious biases
Intel aquires computer vision startup Movidius
Movidius brings expertise in embedded computer vision and machine intelligence
Top 5 tech jobs most under threat from automation
It's not just drivers and cashiers who are under threat from AI. Here are the first jobs likely to disappear from IT
EU considers laws to define the 'legal status' of robot workers
Draft plan highlights issues that need consideration as more robots enter workforces
Enfield Council embraces AI with robot worker Amelia
System will help Enfield citizens find information and complete online applications
Five ways the IoT will change your life
The IoT is the key to bridging the gap between the real and virtual worlds
Google's week: Bug bounty, Apple iCloud, and robot selling
The search company also found time to update its search algorithm
Alphabet-owned Google puts robot firm Boston Dynamics up for sale
The robotics firm's lack of a marketable product means it is no longer wanted by Google's parent company
IBM creates Watson-powered robot concierge for Hilton hotel
'Connie' uses cognitive computing to answer questions