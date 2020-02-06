Richard Godfrey
V3 Summit: 'Salesforce's disaster recovery process is the best I've ever been through'
Peterborough City Council's Richard Godfrey lets Salesforce do all the panicking and running around
'Any council that says it can't do cloud hasn't done its homework,' claims Peterborough City Council's Richard Godfrey
'No one pays their council tax so that I can employ someone to patch a server,' says Godfrey
Peterborough City Council's shift to the Amazon cloud will bring machine learning to social work case files
Richard Godfrey tells Computing how cloud will transform Peterborough City Council - in advance of Computing's Data Centre Summit later this month