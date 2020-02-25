Police
ICO to police: Live facial recognition 'raises serious concerns'
ICO calls for a statutory code of conduct to stop police misuse of live facial recognition technology
Police need policy shifts and collaboration to increase public trust in intelligence-led efforts
Examining the changes needed to improve data practices within policing, and how to garner better public support of police data analytics
Increasing public trust in intelligence-led policing
Boyd Mulvey calls for an advocate to champion better communication around the benefits of intelligence-led policing, with comment from the Independent Digital Ethics Panel for Policing and Essex Police
US police force quits its trial of Amazon's facial recognition technology after outcry
But Oregon police say they will continue using Rekognition in criminal investigations
Police facial recognition systems are 98 per cent inaccurate, says research
The systems are a waste of money, argues Big Brother Watch
City of London Police to set up crack cyber-detective branch
City of London Police wants to recruit the best computer science students to become cyber sleuths
Sue internet giants over 'online crime', urges chief constable
Chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police urges victims of crime to sue Facebook, Google and others over crimes facilitated via their platforms
Police to trial mobile fingerprinting on the street in initiative slammed by Liberty
No public or parliamentary debate over police mobile fingerprinting tech trial, argues Liberty
Oracle extends police presence with Cloud Suite deployment in West Midlands
The work has enabled officers to quickly access critical information
The Police ICT Company hires tri-forces CIO Ian Bell as its new CEO
Bell is currently CIO for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Force
Government criticised for five year delay in producing biometrics strategy
The police have been using biometrics without legal guidance
Met provides cyber pros with new forensic analysis tool
London's Met Police and Bromium have teamed up to fight cyber crime
Blockchain 'could resolve UK criminal justice system's historic challenges'
Automation, digital platforms and online portals could all help bring the system up to date, suggests new report
Durham Constabulary to use AI to help assess risks of offending by criminal suspects
AI to help police in Durham with their custody decisions
Greater Manchester Police fined £150,000 for losing victim interview videos in the post
Three DVDs, which showed victims talking openly about crimes they had suffered, have never been found
South Wales Police to scan EVERY fan's face at Champions League final next month
Police to deploy real-time facial recognition against football fans at Champions League final in June
Google told by court to reveal all who searched for a fraud victim's name
Police in Minnesota granted court order requiring Google to hand over the identities of all those searching for the name of a local victim of fraud
Met Police turns to Microsoft's UK data centres to host body-worn camera data
Deal solves privacy and data sovereignty issues
Police overwhelmed by technology, claims Inspectorate of Constabulary
Eight police forces - including City of London - 'need to improve', according to Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary
Metropolitan Police to issue bodycams to frontline officers
Met Police to arm coppers with body cams
Spying secrets of US police revealed as UK supplier catalogue is leaked
Cobham catalogue features IMSI catchers, location trackers and other surveillance equipment
Met police: Government investment in cyber crime is 'sufficient', despite thieves making off with £1m on a given weekend
All going to plan, but we need to do something about Angler and Dridex
Boeing wins 10-year £110m Staffordshire Police IT contract
Boeing selected ahead of 52 others for contract aimed at providing officers with 'state-of-the-art' technology
