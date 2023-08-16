Norfolk and Suffolk Police data breach: Personal data of 1,230 people exposed

Names addresses and dates of birth attached to replies to FOI requests

clock • 3 min read
Norfolk and Suffolk Police data breach: Personal data of 1,230 people exposed
Image:

Norfolk and Suffolk Police data breach: Personal data of 1,230 people exposed

The police departments of Norfolk and Suffolk in England have admitted mishandling confidential information related to victims, witnesses, and suspects in cases encompassing various offences such as sexual crimes, domestic abuse incidents, thefts, assaults and hate crimes.

In a joint statement, the Norfolk and Suffolk police forces said that a "technical issue" resulted in data being included within files generated in response to Freedom of Information (FOI) requests concerning crime statistics.

They stated that the information was attached to 18 replies provided in response to FOI requests issued by the police forces between April 2021 and March 2022.

The responses to the FOI requests were sent to recipients that included journalists and researchers.

The data affected included names, addresses, and dates of birth.

The police forces asserted that the information was hidden from anyone accessing the files. Nevertheless, they admitted that the including the information in FOI responses was inappropriate.

They said that they had discovered no evidence to imply that the information had been viewed by individuals "outside of policing".

"The data impacted was information held on a specific police system and related to crime reports. The data includes personal identifiable information on victims, witnesses, and suspects, as well as descriptions of offences. It related to a range of offences, including domestic incidents, sexual offences, assaults, thefts and hate crime," the police forces said.

Eamonn Bridger, the temporary assistant chief constable of Suffolk Police, who led the investigation, said that upon becoming aware of the breach, they promptly implemented measures to respond and eliminate the data from public access.

"The management of information is a complex area of policing, especially when we're talking about huge volumes of data... occasionally things can go wrong," Bridger said.

"I recognise the seriousness of this incident and take the opportunity to apologise that this data breach has occurred," he added.

"I deeply regret any concern that it has caused to any member of the public."

The affected individuals are expected to receive communication via letters, phone calls, or direct interactions.

Officers expect that this process to be concluded by the end of September.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has initiated a formal investigation into the data breach, a process that might lead to potential fines.

"The potential impact of a breach like this reminds us that data protection is about people," Stephen Bonner, deputy commissioner at the ICO, said.

"It's too soon to say what our investigation will find, but this breach - and all breaches - highlights just how important it is to have robust measures in place to protect personal information, especially when that data is so sensitive."

The data breach at Norfolk and Suffolk Police forces is the latest example of data mishandling within the realm of policing.

Last week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and Cumbria police acknowledged errors.

PSNI issued an apology for an inadvertent breach where they published the surnames, initials, ranks or grades, work locations, and departments of all PSNI personnel in response to an FOI request.

PSNI attributed the breach to human error.

Additionally, Cumbria Police acknowledged a data breach that led to the online exposure of names and salaries for their entire workforce. This incident affected a total of 1,304 police officers, 756 staff members, and 52 police community support officers.

Related Topics

You may also like
Discord.io breached, 760,000 users' data for sale

Hacking

Discord.io breached, 760,000 users' data for sale

User IDs, passwords and payment dates are all in the stolen database

clock 16 August 2023 • 3 min read
UK regulators issue warning over website designs

Privacy

UK regulators issue warning over website designs

Declining cookies should be as straightforward as consenting to them

clock 15 August 2023 • 2 min read
Cumbria Police data breach: Staff names and salaries leaked online by error

Threats and Risks

Cumbria Police data breach: Staff names and salaries leaked online by error

The incident follows a major data breach at the Police Service of Northern Ireland last week

clock 14 August 2023 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK regulators issue warning over website designs

SoftBank aims to buy remaining Vision Fund stake in Arm, report

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Privacy

UK regulators issue warning over website designs
Privacy

UK regulators issue warning over website designs

Declining cookies should be as straightforward as consenting to them

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 August 2023 • 2 min read
Zoom tweaks policy to allow training AI models on user content
Privacy

Zoom quietly changes policy to allow AI models to be trained on user data - updated

And there's no way to opt-out

Dev Kundaliya
clock 07 August 2023 • 3 min read
Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in
Privacy

Meta bows to EU regulators over targeted ads opt-in

Facebook and Instagram users will now be asked to opt in to personalised advertising

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 02 August 2023 • 3 min read