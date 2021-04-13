openuk
Open source software worth up to £43bn to UK economy, report
Open source usage continues to grow at 28.6 per cent year-on-year finds OpenUK research
Elastic has stretched the patience of many in open source - but is there room for a third way?
Elastic's move to proprietary licensing for cloud providers has reignited the argument about what's fair when it comes to monetising open source software
Big tech versus regulation - the start of an interesting decade
An almighty battle is brewing over control and sovereignty of citizens' data
CIO choices: 2. Can open source reduce lock-in?
Open source software and open APIs have increased the range of options available to IT leaders, but has the problem moved elsewhere?