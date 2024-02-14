More cash for coders: GitHub's Stormy Peters on open source funding

The issue of paying open source developers properly for their work feels like it's really coming to a head.
Certainly it was the subject of some heated debate at OpenUK's State of Open Con in London last week, not least that instigated by open source veteran Bruce Perens, who said the collective failure ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders