online gambling
SuperCasino owns-up to 'security incident' in email to customers
Hacker was unable to access users' credit card numbers, passwords, or copies of other sensitive documents, the online gambling operator claims
Using big data to build 'a concierge in your pocket': an interview with Genting Casinos UK IT director Chris Ashworth
Chris Ashworth tells Computing how big data, analytics, mobile, cloud and Tibco business intelligence are helping to futureproof the casino group
'We don't want to spook people with Minority Report tech' - Genting Casinos IT chief on data collection v privacy
'If we're going to do things with mobile analytics, it's something we're going to have to tell our customers upfront and ask them if they want that,' Chris Ashworth tells Computing
'Irresponsible and senseless' Paddy Power says 650,000 users' details were stolen in 2010
Online gambling firm waited four years to tell customers because it hadn't 'detected any suspicious activity' on customers' accounts
Mobile gambling 'will become legal across the whole of the EU'
Intralot's head of information security believes it is inevitable that all countries will agree on a legal framework for online gambling
Antigua seeks WTO permission to host piracy website
Copyright-free website in retaliation against US extra-territorial laws against online gambling
Analysis: Online gamblers risk losing their identity
Online gambling sites play fast and loose with customers' personal data, say privacy campaigners. So why isn't the ICO doing something about it?
Online gambling industry 'ignores' data protection and privacy laws
Privacy International founder blasts gambling companies over privacy and data protection - and the ICO for failing to take action