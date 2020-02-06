Office 365
All-in-one Microsoft Office Mobile app for Android and iOS released
New Office Mobile app will provide stripped down versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint optimised for smartphone screens
Rolling out single-sign-on and IAM at Plan International
Security, ease of use and cloud first are technology priorities for the children's charity, says IT head Jon Winder
Microsoft's Skype for Business Online to be retired on 31 July 2021
And starting 1st September 2019, all new Office 365 customers will only be able to use Microsoft's Slack-rival Teams for calling, chat and meetings
Microsoft Office 365 banned by schools in Germany over privacy fears
And Apple and Google are no better, warns the data protection registrar of the state of Hesse
NHS Wales to overhaul IT systems through Microsoft deal
The rollout will begin next month and provide over 100,000 NHS Wales staff with access to modern workplace tools.
Microsoft 365 updated with new security features, privacy controls
New Compliance Manager tool will let admins manage compliance across multiple data assets
EU data protection authority to investigate EU institutions' Microsoft cloud deals for GDPR compliance
European Data Protection Supervisor to examine EU deals with Microsoft over claims diagnostic data transfers could reveal personal information
Microsoft to push warnings to Windows 7 users about the imminent end of security updates
Microsoft says it will stop patching Windows 7 on 14th January 2020 - unless users pay an annual fee
Microsoft plan to divorce Cortana from search in Windows 10 previewed in Insider Build 18317
Windows 10 search shake-up will also bring changes to Office 365
Microsoft facing GDPR fine over Office 365 telemetry
25,000 'events' Office 365 recorded and shared among 30 engineering teams at Microsoft
Microsoft accused of disclosing Indian banking information with US intelligence agencies
Indian press reports raise security questions about cloud computing
Hackers exploit Office 365 security flaw in malware and phishing campaigns
Glaring flaw enables attackers to drive coach and horses through Office 365 security
The email security imbalance: how much do intrusions now outweigh spend?
Sign up for Computing's next exclusive IT Leaders Dining Club
Microsoft beefs up protection for Office 365 users, including ransomware recovery
Microsoft adds specific features to help users recover files from malicious attacks including ransomware
Microsoft investigates causes of Europe-wide Office 365 outage
Friday email outage for Microsoft Office 365 users
It's 'curtains' for start-ups as Microsoft 'plugs the gaps' in Office 365
Tony Pepper, CEO and co-founder of Egress says that if Microsoft keeps plugging gaps in its Office 365 support offering, it could be 'curtains for a bunch of start-ups'
Microsoft Surface sales fall 26 per cent in its third quarter, but cloud revenues increased 11 per cent
Office 365 now boasts more than 100 million users
NSPCC embraces mixed-cloud environment to prioritise key services
Computing chats with CIO Ray Bilsby
Microsoft launches Teams in a bid to kill off Slack
Integration of Teams with Office intended to remove the oxygen supply from Slack
Microsoft makes Office 365 and cloud security improvements
Cortana picks up 'new skills' as part of AI additions
Argue with your cloud vendors, advises expert panel
An expert speaking at Computing's recent Cloud & Infrastructure Summit added that he needs four separate additional services just to get Microsoft Office 365 to do what it's supposed to
Microsoft buys AI-based calendaring app Genee
Apple users forced to look elsewhere with shutdown of the iOS app by Microsoft next week
Microsoft releases Excel API to developers
Spreadsheet potential for all. Joy.
Salesforce buys Quip for $582m in direct challenge to Microsoft Office 365
Salesforce to take on Microsoft and Google with Quip cloud collaboration purchase