Microsoft changes plans on launch of Outlook for Windows

Microsoft reassessing the timing and approach for transition to the new Outlook for Windows

The company shared its plans for Mail, Calendar and Outlook for Windows last week, via the Microsoft 365 Roadmap.

The plan was to complete the transition by September next year. However, Microsoft now says it is "reevaluating the timing and implementation of this change."

According to a tweet by Michael Reinders, a systems engineer at Trisept Solutions, the change was influenced by a user backlash over the weekend.

#Microsoft 'reevaluating the timing...' of replacing the inbox Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 11 with the New Outlook for Windows.



The backlash _over the weekend_ prompted this...wow. ;)@thurrott @maryjofoley @bdsams pic.twitter.com/NirvDCOui2 — Michael Reinders (@mdreinders) June 19, 2023

That said, opinions on the switch are divided. Some are dissatisfied with the change, while others believe that the transition cannot come soon enough.

The mixed feelings surrounding the Mail, Calendar, and Outlook for Windows apps create uncertainty about Microsoft's stance on its plans. Considering these conflicting opinions, it's hard to see the direction the company is leaning.

The timeline for the switch, and whether it could be shortened or lengthened, remains uncertain at this point.

In the announcement last week, Microsoft explicitly said that once the timeline expires, users will no longer have the ability to use or download the Mail and Calendar apps, so we know that - at least last week - the original plan was to discontinue support.

Users who have a Microsoft 365 or Office 365 subscription and access to the Microsoft 365 desktop apps will be able to use the new Outlook for Windows.

Users will be able to use the new Outlook for Windows with any personal email account, such as Outlook.com or Gmail, even without a subscription.

Microsoft made the new Outlook for Windows client available to a larger user base in April.

This updated version includes several features such as loop components, message reminders for important emails and pinned items.

However, the new client does not have features like offline support, which are available in the classic Outlook for Windows client.

Microsoft has already started the rollout of third-party account support for the new Outlook for Windows app. This move is aimed at encouraging more users to transition from Mail for Windows, Outlook for the Web, and Outlook Exchange.