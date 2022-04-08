Microsoft bumps up 365 prices for non-profits

The prices are still as much as 75 per cent less than business customers pay
Microsoft will raise the prices of five Microsoft 365 SKUs for new and existing non-profit customers from 1st September.

The company first announced the price change in an update to a Partner Center website last month, where it regularly publishes notices of deals and pricing adjustments.

The price rises are as follows:

  • Microsoft Office 365 E1: from $2.00 to $2.50
  • Microsoft Office 365 E3: from $4.50 to $5.75
  • Microsoft Office 365 E5: from $14.00 to $15.20
  • Microsoft 365 E3: from $8.00 to $9.00
  • Microsoft 365 Business Premium: from $5.00 to $5.50

The change will affect non-profit customers across all licencing channels. However, any offerings that are available as a grant - such as 10 licenses of Microsoft 365 Business Premium, 300 licenses of Microsoft 365 Business Basic, and 2,000 licenses of Microsoft Office 365 E1 via Enterprise Agreement - will not be affected by the change.

The prices are still low in comparison to commercial products, with non-profits paying 60 - 75 per cent less than business customers.

Comparing the percentage increase in price rises for non-profit customers with those imposed on commercial customers last month, one stands out: the price of Office 365 E3 has risen 27.78 per cent for non-profit customers, compared to a 15 per cent price rise for commercial customers.

Prices for the other four products rose at the same rate for both non-profit and commercial customers.

The company increased the price of its basic business plan for commerical customers by 20 per cent last year, from $5 to $6 per user per year, while the high-end Microsoft 365 E3 rose 12.5 per cent, from $32 to $36 per user.

Microsoft justified its decision to raise prices for non-profit clients in an FAQ page, noting that it has introduced 24 new apps - including Teams - and over 1,400 features to Microsoft 365 in the last decade.

Microsoft also says in the FAQ that it is no longer offering on-premises software grants as part of a new 'cloud-first grant' programme.

'Ahead of the April 4th updates to our on-prem grant program we sought to provide non-profit customers with enough time to transition to the cloud and lock in existing Microsoft 365 non-profit prices,' the company says.

'With this in mind, we delayed this price increase by six months from the commercial price changes to give non-profits enough time to make the transition.'

