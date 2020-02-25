Netflix
How to Get a Reliable UK IP Address to Bypass Region Blocks
Tuning into the BBC iPlayer or Netflix when you're overseas can be a challenge. The solution? A UK IP address
Netflix warns of several new TCP networking vulnerabilities
The vulnerabilities relate to the MSS and TCP SACK capabilities
Netflix down for many UK users
Streaming service outage affects a large portion of customers in the UK on Saturday evening
Netflix refuses to be part of Apple's new streaming video service
CEO Reed Hastings sees Apple as a rival rather than a partner
Apple to unveil rival service to Netflix on 25 March
'It's show time,' tease invitations to Apple's 'special event' at the Steve Jobs Theater on Monday 25 March
Backbytes: YouTube bans "dangerous challenges and pranks" following car crashes inspired by Bird Box challenge
Crackdown comes after idiots copying popular Netflix show uploaded dangerous stunts to YouTube
Apple, Amazon and many other firms granted special access to Facebook users' data, claims report
Facebook has 'work to do to regain people's trust' concedes privacy director
EU to levy three per cent turnover tax on Uber, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Airbnb and other US tech giants
EU to demand tax from technology and internet giants based on where their customers are
Government consults on EU regulation to remove geofencing from streaming services
Subscribers will be able to watch as if they're at home while travelling inside Europe
Latest OnePlus glitch: OnePlus 5T unable to stream HD media, claim users
HD DRM issue not exactly the first problem to bedevil OnePlus smartphones
If Apple has $250 billion in the bank, is a large tech firm acquisition likely?
Could Apple buy out Tesla to give its electric car ambitions moving?
Patent troll sues Netflix over offline downloads
The US intellectual property system strikes again
Pearson CTO outlines vision for single platform future
Group aims to become the "Netflix for education" as part of huge digital transformation drive
Netflix goes all-AWS as it abandons in-house data centres
Netflix completes shift from in-house IT as it goes 100 per cent to the Amazon cloud
Safe Harbour: My firm uses Google Docs - what do I do now?
We examine the implications of the European Court of Justice's ruling that Safe Harbour is invalid
Google and Microsoft agree legal truce over Android and Xbox patents
Five-year patent battle comes to an end with both companies teaming up to develop better video compression technology
AWS suffers another outage - Netflix, Airbnb, Tinder, IMDb all affected
AWS noted issues with its NoSQL database DynamoDB, as well as app monitoring system CloudWatch as it suffers yet another outage
Google, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft and others team up to develop royalty-free video formats
Internet giants join forces to develop media formats - so they don't have to pay royalties to the likes of MPEG LA
Top IT stories this week: Fat lazy integrators meet agile DevOps while Spotify sounds a single bum note on Hadoop
A round-up of Computing's seven most-read stories of the past seven days
Netflix 'grows up and moves on' with ServiceNow ITSM deployment
Netflix director of technology Ashley Sprague and senior developer Toggi Pollack explain why the video streaming service opted for ServiceNow
'Your laptop is disposable, don't keep anything on it' - a sneak preview of the Netflix IT department
Netflix head of IT Ashley Sprague tells Danny Palmer how she is driving a culture that is device agnostic and 100 per cent cloud
CES 2010: Technology firms gather in Vegas for CES 2010
Outlook mixed for world's largest technology show