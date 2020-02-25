monopoly
Tim Berners-Lee proposes breaking up tech giants
Companies like Facebook and Amazon are too dominant and hold too much power, says the father of the World Wide Web
Chinese phone manufacturers slam Broadcom's $130bn bid for Qualcomm
Deal would reduce competition, hamper innovation and raise prices, argue Xiaomi, ZTE, Oppo and Vivo
Intel and Apple gang-up on Qualcomm, with Intel accusing Qualcom of abusing its position
Intel claims Qualcomm has been using some of the anti-competitive practices that Intel has been accused of in the past