CMA could force Facebook to get rid of Giphy

The regulator is reviewing last year's acquisition and could force Facebook to unwind the $400 million deal
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority is firing another salvo in the ongoing case of regulators versus big tech, announcing its desire for Facebook to divest itself of popular GIF platform, Giphy....
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders