UK adds further restrictions to Activision-Microsoft merger

Companies now blocked from holding any stake in each other

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
UK adds further restrictions to Activision-Microsoft merger

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK's antitrust regulator, has blocked Activision-Blizzard and Microsoft from "acquiring an interest" in each other.

The companies will now need "prior written consent" from the CMA before taking the acquisition any further, according to a new interim order. Key to that order is that it applies to Microsoft an...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

IT Essentials: Here comes the new boss

Cyber no longer attractive for insurers, and public sector can't afford it: Cybersecurity Festival

More on Mergers and Acquisitions

UK regulator opens probe into Adobe's $20bn Figma acquisition
Mergers and Acquisitions

UK regulator opens probe into Adobe's $20bn Figma acquisition

CMA investigating whether the deal would lead to a significant reduction in competition in UK markets for goods or services

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 May 2023 • 3 min read
UK blocks Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Mergers and Acquisitions

UK blocks Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The decision is a major setback for Microsoft's cloud gaming plans

Dev Kundaliya
clock 27 April 2023 • 3 min read
Silver Lake makes $2.4bn offer to acquire German multinational Software AG. Image Credit: Software AG
Mergers and Acquisitions

Silver Lake makes $2.4bn offer to acquire German multinational Software AG

Offer follows 2021 investment of €344 million in Software AG's convertible bond

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 April 2023 • 3 min read