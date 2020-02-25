machine learning
Trainline's machine learning could save travellers £340 million this year
The SplitSave feature uses machine learning, with Trainline's massive data repositories, to efficiently calculate the best way to save customers money
Nvidia slams Intel over unrealistic deep-learning benchmark tests
Nvidia claims that Intel put together up to $100,000 worth of hardware to best the Nvidia Tesla V100 GPU in a 'misleading' test
AI & ML latest: Google disbands another AI ethics committee
Tricky stuff, ethics
Google DeepMind trains machine learning system to predict the power generated by wind farms 36 hours in advance
DeepMind-developed system can increase the value of wind energy by about 20 per cent, Google claims
AI & Machine Learning Awards: Meet the judges
This brand new awards show celebrates the best of AI, and industry leaders will choose the winners
Top 10 science stories of 2018
2018 saw big leaps forward for quantum computing, machine learning and even nuclear fusion - as well as some more bizarre science-related stories
Formula 1 talks up use of AWS AI for TV in 2019
Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn explains how the sport will use machine learning to improve engagement
How does reality compare to the dreams of AI's early pioneers?
Much of today's AI is narrowly focused on specific tasks - a far cry from the general AI envisioned by the early pioneers
How artificial intelligence is disrupting cyber crime
Mariana Pereira, director at Darktrace, discusses how AI and machine learning technologies are changing the ways cyber criminals seek to attack enterprises and steal their data
Intel puts AI smarts into a USB stick
Intel's neural network USB stick could bring AI to the masses
How Nielsen is evolving into an AI-first business
We have had to embrace three things: cloud, open source and mobile and we use AI where it makes sense, says chief research officer Mainak Mazumdar
Explainable AI: Dissecting the development of auditable artificial intelligence
Ben Taylor, CEO of Rainbird discusses the issues of transparency in the way that AI operates - especially when it comes to algorithms which make financial, legal or healthcare decisions
Are we speeding towards AI consciousness?
Jeff NG, Chief Scientist, Founders Factory, explains recent developments paving the way to AI consciousness and why it is important to our world's future
AI at the BBC: the promise and the challenges
The potential for streamlining services is huge, but so are the hurdles says lead strategist Noriko Matsuoka
Cloud adoption by investment banks? The jury is still out
Investment banks have been cautious in their adoption of cloud technology, but that's starting to change
MIT's machine learning model can make cancer treatments less toxic
The system can determine the smallest doses that are still effective at treating tumours
IT professionals are hyped but sceptical about AI and ML
There is too much vendor hype in the security space
Automation investment to rise almost 19x in seven years
Executives have high expectations for automation, but are not ready to commit
Instrumental: Using AI and Spotify data to find the next big thing in music
Computing speaks to Jonny Woolf, CFO / COO of the service which uses AI and Machine Learning to analyse music and help identify which bands and artists are most likely to hit the big time
Hiscox CIO: Automation doesn't mean job losses
Insurance firm CIO says he isn't seeing AI and automation taking people's jobs, rather it takes the boring work away from them