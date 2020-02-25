Jim Anderson
Threadripper developed by AMD engineers in their spare time
AMD management only planned for Ryzen and Epyc CPU lines - but the engineers thought differently
AMD reveals 27 July launch for Ryzen 3 and prices for Threadripper that undercut Intel by half
Four core, four thread Ryzen 3 CPUs will consist of just two consumer desktop models at launch, while the top-of-the-range Ryzen 9 will cost $999
AMD: Ryzen 3 to launch on 27 July as it reveals Ryzen Threadripper prices
Four core, four thread Ryzen 3 CPUs will consist of just two consumer desktop models at launch, while the top-of-the-range Ryzen 9 will cost $999
AMD to release details of Vega, Navi and Zen+ next week?
More details to be spilled on AMD's flagship technologies at event on 16 May, suggest rumours
AMD CEO Lisa Su to reveal more on Vega on 16 May
Rumours suggest it still won't quite be a full launch for AMD's next-generation GPU micro-architecture and graphics cards