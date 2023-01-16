Wyoming proposes to stop the sale of new electric vehicles by 2035

The US state of Wyoming is contemplating banning the sale of electric vehicles by 2035 in order to "ensure that stability" of its oil and gas industry.

On Friday, a group of lawmakers, led by Senator Jim Anderson, introduced the Senate Joint Resolution 4 (SJ4) —titled 'Phasing Out New Electric Vehicle Sales By 2035' — that urges citizens and companies in the state to reduce the sale and purchase of EVs voluntarily.

The bill is co-sponsored by Senators Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, Dan Dockstader, Representatives Donald Burkhart Jr, and Bill Henderson, and has already received significant support from members of Wyoming's House of Representatives and Senate.

The lawmakers argue in the bill that oil and gas production has long been a pillar of Wyoming's economy, generating countless employment and revenues for the state of Wyoming throughout the state's history.

In 2021, Wyoming produced 85.43 million barrels of crude oil, placing it eighth among all other states in terms of oil production.

The resolution explicitly states that the oil and gas sector provides thousands of Wyoming people with jobs and says the switch to electric cars threatens those jobs.

The bill's proponents also contend that Wyoming's lack of a charging infrastructure means the widespread usage of EVs would be "impracticable". Wyoming, with a population of 577,000 is the least populous of the 50 US states.

In order to "sustain the misadventure of electric automobiles", they state that Wyoming would have to create massive amounts of additional power generation.

However, the resolution's passing would be purely symbolic. In reality, rather than outright prohibiting EVs, the goal is to convey a message to EV supporters. It could also be seen as part of the Republican-controlled state's strategy of non-cooperation with the Biden administration.

To that purpose, the last section of SJ4 directs the Secretary of State of Wyoming to send copies of the resolution to President Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

President Joe Biden has been concentrating on EVs and building a nationwide charging infrastructure, while California has been one of the most prominent states in promoting the electrification of transport.

By rejecting EVs Wyoming is ignoring automotive trends, which see a rapid shift to electric vehicles globally.

According to a study published in February 2022 by Allied Market Research, the value of the worldwide EV market will increase five times by 2030. The EV market was worth $163.01 billion in 2020; by 2030, the new study projects that amount to be $823.74 billion.

Price of EV batteries has fallen rapidly

The US Department of Energy's (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office estimates that the cost of a lithium-ion battery pack for an electric vehicle decreased by 89% between 2008 and 2022 (using 2022 constant dollars).

On a usable-energy basis, the 2022 estimate is $153/kWh for production at a scale of at least 100,000 units per year. In 2008, the cost per kWh was $1,355.

The cost decrease is attributable to advancements in battery technology, as well as an increase in production volume.

By 2030, Georgia, Kentucky and Michigan will produce the majority of the electric vehicle batteries in the US, each producing between 97 and 136 gigawatt hours' worth of EV batteries annually, according to the US Department of Energy.

The estimated capacity is based on an Argonne National Laboratory study dated November 2022.

According to the DOE, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Tennessee will also be important contributors, with anticipated capacity for 46 to 97 gigawatt hours' of EV battery manufacture per year by 2030.