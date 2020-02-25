Intel-datacentre
Christmas - saved: A video interview with Santa's CIO
Rudolph may guide the sleigh, but this guy's co-ordinating a big-data revolution 2,000 years in the making.
Semiconductor engineer, Dr Lisa Su, takes over from financial engineer as CEO of AMD
Dr Lisa Su takes over from Rory Read as president and CEO at Advanced Micro Devices
The cloud and the coming software-defined revolution
Intel's Alan Priestley explains how the software-defined world will impact both the cloud and the data centre. Graeme Burton reports
Data centre co-location - why do it?
Digital Realty's Omer Wilson explains the advantages of co-location to the audience at the Data Centre & Infrastructure Summit
Cloud driving employee skill sets to become more specialised, says City & Guilds IT director
Ian Turfrey tells employees that they have to expand their skill sets
Milton Keynes College improves BYOD network and data centre efficiency with IT revamp
College boosts effiency by replacing data centre with Dell servers based on Intel processors
HP's upswing: a second wind, or just an XP-based blip?
Can the company seriously expect its fortunes to keep rising?
Demand for in-car telematics boxes seeing strong growth, says Direct Line Group CEO
Meanwhile, shift away from RBS data centres is already delivering benefits for Direct Line, says firm