IBM.
Arvind Krishna to replace Ginni Rometty as IBM's CEO
Krishna was the principal architect of the IBM's $34 billion Red Hat acquisition last year
IBM reports surprise (small) quarterly revenue rise - largely thanks to its Red Hat acquisition
IBM's tiny 0.1 per cent fourth-quarter revenue increase overshadowed by 3.1 per cent decline for the full year
Your organisation will be hacked, how will you respond, asks IBM
Speaking at Computing's Cyber Security Live conference, Mike Spradbery, senior technical leader, IBM Security UK & Ireland, explains what organisations need to think of when building their incident response plans.
Google's quantum supremacy is real. Now we urgently need quantum-safe encryption, says UKNQT's Sir Peter Knight
'There's a lot at stake in rewiring the world in terms of encryption and we all depend on getting it right'
Business 5.0 is coming: The convergence of AI, IoT, blockchain, APIs, smart contracts and hybrid computing
Convergence of a plethora of new technologies will be key to the 'programmatic enterprise' of the future, says McKinsey and IBM advisor John Straw
Amazon could protest JEDI decision next week
Microsoft won the $10 billion Pentagon contract after President Trump said he wanted to "screw" Amazon out of the bid
How Quantum technology could transform computing - perhaps…
There's still some time - and a number of challenges to overcome - before quantum computing becomes truly useful, reports Nic Fearn
IBM disputes Google claims of 'quantum supremacy'
IBM accuses Google of over-hyping its quantum computing claims
The open-source answer to the IT skills challenge
Why IT companies are turning to open source to address the shortage of graduates, an ageing workforce and the changing working habits
IBM unveils 53-qubit quantum computer
The machine will come with a new processor design and the ability to cut errors rates and interference
IBM pitches new z15 mainframe as platform for mission-critical hybrid cloud
Encrypt data everywhere and revoke access to data instantly, promises IBM with launch of z15 mainframe
FIN6 APT targeting individuals via LinkedIn in a bid to get web skimmers onto e-commerce sites
IBM X-Force warns of new spear-phishing attacks by APT it has tracked since 2015
Pentagon to review $10 billion JEDI contract after Trump claimed it favoured Amazon
President Trump has claimed that Amazon was involved in a conspiracy to win the contract
Doing DevOps? Start with the mainframe, suggests Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley
The mainframe is here to stay because it does things better than other platforms in terms of transactions, efficiency, reliability, and security, says O'Malley
Ross Perot, pioneer of computer services and former US presidential candidate, dies at 89
In April 2019, Perot's fortune was estimated at $4.1 billion by Forbes magazine
EU approves IBM's $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat
European Commission concludes that IBM's proposed takeover of Red Hat posed no competition concerns
Hackers working for Chinese government targeted eight major tech service providers for years
Infamous Chinese hacking group APT10 is thought to have conducted the hacking campaign
Bare metal clouds: what's happening and why now?
As the big cloud providers roll out bare metal services and open-source projects spring up we look at the drivers
Amazon and Microsoft shortlisted for Pentagon's $10bn cloud contract
Oracle and IBM elbowed out of JEDI defence cloud contract
AECOM-IBM: Inside source claims legal battle has begun
A source close to the deal has told Computing that AECOM wants to fire IBM, while IBM is demanding payment for early termination
How AECOM's $2.3bn outsourcing deal with IBM went disastrously wrong
Computing charts the recent history of the ailing deal, with rumours building that the companies are on the cusp of acrimoniously parting company
Singapore plan to adopt e-bills of lading to cut global trade costs
Electronic bills of lading will slash costs for shipping companies and reduce delays for container ships at ports
Santander strikes five year $700m deal with IBM in money-saving cloud migration move
Spanish banking group to adopt IBM DevOps, Watson AI and other IBM tools as it shifts to hybrid multi-cloud environment
IBM reveals top-five tech that will transform the world in the next five years
As the global population tops eight billion people, technology will be essential just to put food on the table, warns IBM's Arvind Krishna