McDonald's drive-thru AI pulled after multiple errors

Customers have complained about bacon-topped ice cream among other wrong orders

clock • 2 min read
McDonalds AI drive-thru pulled after multiple errors
McDonald's is set to withdraw its AI-powered ordering system from US drive-through outlets after a series of humorous blunders were shared by customers online.

The voice recognition technology, developed by IBM, was introduced in 2019 as part of a trial. Unfortunately, it hasn't been the success McDonald's hoped for, with numerous viral videos showcasing ...

