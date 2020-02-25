iaas
Cloud: Choosing the right platform for your ambitions
As AWS and Azure scoop up more of the cloud IaaS /PaaS market, what are organisations looking for? A research presentation from Computing Delta
IBM marks transition for first cloud storage platform
Users of the v1 tech preview are being encouraged to migrate
Highways England signs with Advanced for four-year Infrastructure-as-a-Service deal to better manage 'smart motorways'
Highways England turns to Advanced to host the infrastructure managing the data from more than 40,000 roadside sensors
Gartner positions Microsoft as cloud leader in Magic Quadrant
Azure is the only platform challenging AWS
Why cloud computing is no longer a high-risk strategy for SMEs
SMEs should be the most enthusiastic adopters of cloud but they are held back by out-dated worries, says Richard Stinton
Cloud-wary UK 'is ready' for Oracle one-stop IaaS model, says UK boss
"They can just look at their current architecture and say, 'Do we really want to do that again?'" says O'Kelly
Larry Ellison declares 'Amazon's lead is over' as Oracle 'aggressively moves into infrastructure'
AWS Redshift is "the ultimate lock-in" says Ellison, as he tries to turn up the cloud heat
Oracle delivers fully-managed version of Oracle Cloud to deploy on customer premises
Oracle can extend its public cloud into customer data centres to address data residency issues
Amazon Web Services and its mammoth-sized inferiority complex
Amazon and other technology vendors are often hyperbolic about their own products. Could this stem from insecurity?
Cloud is great but don't skimp on the training - research
Cloud services may be easy to deploy and easy to use, but integrating them into the business requires a range of core skills that companies underestimate at their peril
G-Cloud sales pass £750m mark
More than £36m spent in August as sales pick up for government programme after a slow summer
Oracle's Larry Ellison pledges to shift EVERYTHING to the cloud and to compete head-on with Amazon
Ellison claims Oracle will have the broadest offerings in infrastructure, software and networking as a service - at AWS prices