HP
Critical vulnerabilities in HP Support Assistant could allow arbitrary code execution
The tool which comes preinstalled on all brand-new HP notebooks and desktops could allow an attacker to escalate local privilege on vulnerable Windows systems
HP tells shareholders: Takeover by Xerox amid coronavirus crisis could be disastrous
This is not the perfect time to discuss a deal with Xerox, HP argues
HP rejects Xerox's $35 billion hostile takeover bid
The takeover would disproportionately benefit Xerox shareholders, HP believes, and leave behind a company overburdened with debt
Xerox finally launches formal offer for HP Inc valuing PC maker at $36.5bn
After months of trying to cajole the HP board into agreeing a deal, Xerox's CEO formally tables acquisition offer
HP announces three-year financial value creation plan to stave off Xerox takeover bid
The company plans to return approximately $16 billion to shareholders over the next three years
HP adopts shareholder rights 'poison pill' to prevent Xerox takeover
The plan will expire in one year
Unsigned firmware in peripherals could allow attackers to target HP, Lenovo and Dell computers, researchers warn
Enterprises must assess the 'firmware posture' of new devices during procurement
Xerox increases offer for HP to $36.5bn
HP's largest stockholders want better returns for their investment, Xerox argues
Xerox moves to overthrow HP's board by nominating 11 new directors
Xerox's latest move in the battle to acquire HP - or to engineer an HP takeover of Xerox
PC sales grow - just a little - on the back of Windows 10 upgrades
Worldwide PC shipments in 2019 nosed past 261 million units, according to Gartner
HP rejects acquisition offer from Xerox, but leaves door open to raised bid
HP Inc's board of directors believe that Xerox's offer significantly undervalues the PC and printer maker
US prosecutors demand Mike Lynch's extradition to face $11bn fraud charges
Former Autonomy boss faces 17 charges in the US over 2011 sale of company to Hewlett-Packard
HP announces plans to cut 9,000 employees by 2022
The cuts represent more than 15 per cent of the company's global workforce
Serious security flaws discovered in six widely used enterprise printers
Some of the security flaws date back 30-40 years - but probably didn't matter in pre-internet days
Former HP boss Meg Whitman accused of 'trashing' Mike Lynch's reputation to protect herself
'Things have to be proven' in the court, the judge told Whitman
Meg Whitman: Mike Lynch's conduct during HP's Autonomy takeover was 'completely unnacceptable'
Whitman claims that Lynch only informed her of impending quarterly revenue shortfalls at Autonomy at 'the eleventh hour'
PC sales continue to fall in 2019 with Intel chip shortage blamed
Organisations' Windows 10 migration plans affected, warns IDC, as cessation of extended support for Windows 7 looms
HP CEO Léo Apotheker didn't even read Autonomy's accounts before acquisition
Apotheker claims he didn't have time to read Autonomy's accounts prior to $11bn acquisition
HP lobbied British government ministers over its disastrous Autonomy acquisition
David Cameron and George Osborne targeted in HP lobbying campaign over Autonomy
First 'affordable' ARM-based Windows laptop from HP will, err, cost a grand
HP Envy X2 laptop only affordable if you've got loadsamoney
Researcher finds keylogger on HP laptops
Laptops exposed through Synaptics Touchpad driver
Microsoft shows off Qualcomm ARM-based 'Always Connected' laptops from HP and Asus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835-based devices will be instant-on with 20-hour battery life - but will only run stripped-down version of Windows 10
HP: Telemetry app has been used since 2014 and only shares anonymised data with user consent
HP Touchpoint Analytics Service has been used on HP PCs for three years and only 'harvests telemetry information', claims HP