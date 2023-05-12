Mike Lynch extradited to US to face fraud charges

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Mike Lynch. Source: Wikimedia. Royal Society. CC BY-SA 4.0
Image:

Mike Lynch. Source: Wikimedia. Royal Society. CC BY-SA 4.0

Entrepreneur finally loses his battle to be tried in the UK

Mike Lynch, the UK businessman who founded software company Autonomy, has been deported to the US to face charges of related to that company's sale to HP. Lynch faces charges of conspiracy, secu...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Accidental exclusion exacerbating cyber's staffing problem

Nutanix updates its vision for hybrid and multi-cloud

More on Legislation and Regulation

US regulator criticises Meta over use of childrens' data
Legislation and Regulation

US regulator criticises Meta over use of childrens' data

FCA proposes strict new privacy controls on the social media giant

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 04 May 2023 • 2 min read
Apple fights £1.6bn UK court case over battery throttling
Legislation and Regulation

Apple fights £1.6bn UK court case over battery throttling

In the latest 'Batterygate' case, Apple urges the Competition Appeal Tribunal to block a class action-style lawsuit seeking to compensate UK iPhone users for reduced performance

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 03 May 2023 • 3 min read
New digital consumer bill to eliminate unfair practices and address excessive control of big tech firms
Legislation and Regulation

UK's digital consumer bill to tackle big tech firms

The government claims that the legislation will strengthen competition in digital markets.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 April 2023 • 4 min read