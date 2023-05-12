Making Hybrid Work, Work - Meet the speakers

Hybrid work can be a complex balancing act, requiring workers and managers to navigate the benefits and challenges of both remote and office-based work. In the current climate, senior leaders face a new challenge.

The rapid growth of hybrid work, combined with the state of the global economy, has created an environment where managers and teams are often at loggerheads over the need to spend time in the office.

On top of that, the need for ever higher IT budgets to support technology refreshes and defend against new threats is adding even more pressure on the CIO.

Join Microsoft and Computing, along with special guests, to discuss these issues at a half-day event at The Royal Institute, London, on 29th June.

Speakers and topics

Our keynote will be delivered by Carlos Picato, Corporate Vice President of Engineering at Microsoft. Carlos leads a team of approximately 900 engineers and program managers around the world. He is the executive sponsor for Windows as a Service (WaaS); the model used to deliver continuous value to consumer and commercial audiences on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Carlos will discuss the current & future state of hybrid working, addressing the trends impacting the workplace dynamic, his view on the future and the principles of end-user computing that all CIOs should consider. You don't want to miss this one!

A panel discussion on the challenges of hybrid working will follow: a timely and relevant conversation between Paul Fox, Director of Enterprise and Public Sales of Lenovo; keynote speaker Carlos Picoto; and Dimitra Darda, General Manager EMEA Device Partner Solution Sales at Microsoft, plus a to-be-announced guest from a massive end-user firm.

Later Dave Backman, HP's Chief Technology Orator & Technical Evangelist for the Hybrid Workforce, alongside Gabe Frost, Group Product Manager for Windows Servicing & Delivery, will be chatting with Computing's editor, Tom Allen, on the practical advice on solving the challenges of hybrid work.

This session will highlight a successful hybrid strategy, advised by experienced professionals to help you, as a leader, navigate these challenges and build a successful hybrid work model.

Click here to visit the website and click here to register your free place now.