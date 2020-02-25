Goldman Sachs
Apple launches Apple News+, Apple Arcade and new Apple TV subscription services alongside a credit card to pay for them
Open wide: Apple plans new services to cash-in on its customers
Thoma Bravo and KKR in the running to buy BMC Software from Bain and Golden Gate Capital
BMC's private equity owners looking to cash out after five years
Former Credit Suisse CIO Nigel Faulkner becomes head of technology at T. Rowe Price
Faulkner had been CIO of Credit Suisse's investment banking division since February 2012
Exclusive: Credit Suisse CIO Nigel Faulkner resigns
Faulkner recently spoke to Computing about his role as CIO of the investment bank arm of Credit Suisse
SunGard put up for sale with $10bn price tag, according to reports
Private equity owned software and services company to be sold in trade sale or IPO
Nokia aims to ease financial woes by selling Vertu brand for €200m
Finnish phone maker moves to reverse ailing financial fortunes