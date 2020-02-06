EY
Maersk, Microsoft and EY roll out blockchain-based marine insurance platform
System aimed to reduce paperwork and friction in the process of insuring shipments
Ernst & Young denies that major redundancies in IT consulting are planned
A consultation is underway, admits E&Y, but nothing of the scale reported
Malicious insiders the fastest growing threat to cyber security, warns report
Staff - like Edward Snowden, perhaps - an ever-increasing security risk for all organisations, warns consultants EY